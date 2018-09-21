Storms knock out power in Trumbull County

WARREN — There are more than 1,200 residents without power in Trumbull County, as a storm begins to sweep through.

The city of Warren has been hit hardest, with 1,149 residents without power, according to the First Energy website.

In Warren and Champion townships, there are less than five outages.

Greene Township has 18 outages, Gustavus Township has 12 outages, and Newton Township has 22.

There are 25 outages in the Mahoning County, all in Beaver Township.