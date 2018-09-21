Conservative Ben Stein weighs in on Kavanaugh debate at YSU

By William K. Alcorn

alcorn@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Writer, lawyer, actor and political and economic commentator Ben Stein, a Republican with a sense of humor, favors universal health care and says it is “immoral” for a country with the wealth of the United States not to provide health care for all its citizens.

Speaking in separate sessions to Youngstown State University students and the general public, he touched on numerous serious issues during his presentations Thursday as part of Youngstown State University’s Skeggs Lecture Series at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Stein, a former speech writer for Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, weighed in on the debate over how much value should be given to the claim by a former female high school classmate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh that he sexually assaulted her during a party.

Stein was quoted Thursday by TMZ news website as saying that he doesn’t think the story told by Christine Blasey Ford carries much weight.

At Thursday’s pre-speech press conference, Stein said Ford’s allegation happened 36 years ago and wondered why she didn’t come forward sooner if it weighed on her so heavily.

However, Stein said, if Ford’s allegations are corroborated and substantiated, then they would have more validity and women would have a reason to be outraged if her testimony is not taken seriously during Kavanaugh’s confirmation process.

“Women have a right to speak up. But if it was not an actual rape and not reported, why wait until now?” Stein asked.

On the economy, Stein said the boom will probably stop at some point, but not for a while.

“Every single place I go there is a shortage of candidates for available jobs. You were born in a great time when there are plenty of jobs,” he told students.

He also predicted good economic news for Youngstown.

“Youngstown is on the downside now, but robotics will take over. Youngstown was once an industrial hub, and it will be again,” said Stein, who has a degree in economics from Columbia University and a law degree from Yale University.

Despite his serious degrees, Stein said his passion is writing. He has contributed to numerous national news organizations, written extensively for the television and movie industries, acted in several movies, and hosted a TV show.

He ended his presentation by offering “Lessons that I’ve learned.”

“Enjoy your youth; it goes by very quickly. Find the right mate; being in love is everything. Be kind to your parents; and work hard,” he said.

Finally, he concluded: “Connections are everything. They are golden.”