Sheriff: Man dies after apparent jump from Columbus garage
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after apparently jumping from the top floor of a parking garage in downtown Columbus.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the Franklin County Sheriff's Office has not identified the man who jumped from a garage near the county courthouse around 4:15 p.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death comes several days after Ohio State University said it would be closing the top floors of two garages on the school's Columbus campus. A male student killed himself in a jump from an Ohio State garage last week. A student and a former student were killed after falling or jumping from a different garage in April.
Ohio State's announcement follows the release of a report by the university's Suicide and Mental Health Task Force.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
