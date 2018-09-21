Several Valley prep football games delayed

Week 5 of the high school football season apparently will not begin on time in the Mahoning Valley.

Several games went into lightning delays almost an hour before scheduled 7 p.m. kickoffs today.

Austintown Fitch-East, Springfield-McDonald, Canfield-Struthers, Alliance-Poland and South Range-Brookfield all are currently in delays. Earlier, Warren Harding announced the kickoff of its game with Ursuline at Warren's Mollenkopf Stadium would be pushed back to 8 p.m.

The start of the South Range-Brookfield game in Brookfield was estimated to happen at 8 p.m.

Per Ohio High School Athletic Association regulations, any instance of lightning means at least a 30-minute delay from the last sighting of lightning.

