Several Valley prep football games delayed
Week 5 of the high school football season apparently will not begin on time in the Mahoning Valley.
Several games went into lightning delays almost an hour before scheduled 7 p.m. kickoffs today.
Austintown Fitch-East, Springfield-McDonald, Canfield-Struthers, Alliance-Poland and South Range-Brookfield all are currently in delays. Earlier, Warren Harding announced the kickoff of its game with Ursuline at Warren's Mollenkopf Stadium would be pushed back to 8 p.m.
The start of the South Range-Brookfield game in Brookfield was estimated to happen at 8 p.m.
Per Ohio High School Athletic Association regulations, any instance of lightning means at least a 30-minute delay from the last sighting of lightning.
Return to Vindy.com or watch Blitz Live via the website for more on the status of tonight's games.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 25, 2016 8:47 p.m.
Liberty-Struthers game postponed
- November 4, 2016 midnight
ON THE AIR This weekend’s football games on TV & radio
- August 25, 2016 7:44 p.m.
Lightning delays two games
- September 17, 2018 5:55 p.m.
Vote for high school football's best games, players of Week 4. Click here
- September 21, 2018 3:08 p.m.
Time changed for tonight's Ursuline-Warren Harding football game
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.