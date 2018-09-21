Ryan: MCCTC gets $138K grant for fire training

CANFIELD — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, today announced a $138,500 Appalachian Regional Commission grant to the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center (MCCTC) for live fire training equipment.

At least 44 people will be trained as firefighters, 600 current firefighters will receive regular or advanced techniques certifications, and 25 other workers will receive safety certificates from the program. In addition to ARC funds, the state is providing $18,005, and local sources will provide $120,495, bringing the total project funding to $277,000.

“This fire tower training center grant is a great benefit to not only the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center Fire training program but will truly help develop a strong public safety workforce throughout the region,” said John Zehentbauer, MCCTC superintendent.