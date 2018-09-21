Red Zone has youth health and wellness fair Saturday in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — The Red Zone Foundation and The Red Zone LLC are hosting a youth health and wellness fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Wilson Elementary School, 2725 Gibson St.

In an effort to drive healthier lifestyles among youth, the organizations are donating 300 bicycles to qualified participants. Maurice Clarett, Red Zone Foundation founder, is spearheading the initiative.

“I believe healthier lifestyles, both physically and mentally, need to be ingrained in children as early as possible,” he said.

The event will include health and wellness vendors as well as food and entertainment.