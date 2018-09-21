A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Sept. 14

Aggravated menacing: A Center Road man reported being the victim of threats and ethnic intimidation.

BOARDMAN

Sept. 13

Domestic violence: Authorities at Boardman Area Court on Market Street picked up Adam A. Maloney, 24, of Concord Avenue, Youngstown, on domestic-violence and criminal-trespassing charges. A woman alleged Maloney came to her township apartment Sept. 7, then grabbed her by the throat during an argument related to money he claimed she owed him.

Theft: An East Palestine woman noticed her wallet missing from a shopping cart while she patronized a Doral Drive big-box store.

Theft: Officers charged Kendall P. Johnson, 51, of Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, and Angela M. Orr, 56, of New Court Street, Youngstown, after $321 worth of men’s clothing and a self-balancing scooter were stolen from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive. Orr also faced a public-indecency charge when, employees alleged, she pulled up her shirt and exposed herself as they confronted her.

Assault: A resident at a South Avenue long-term-care facility alleged a fellow patient struck her face, though the victim declined to press charges.

Domestic violence: Fred J. Jordan of Rush Boulevard, Youngstown, was charged with the crime after his wife alleged that while driving to work on nearby Sunset Boulevard, Jordan, 54, punched her head in what she described as an unprovoked attack.

Theft: Police charged Teanisha S. Mitchell, 39, of Hilton Avenue, Youngstown, with theft and possessing criminal tools, as well as Jai B. Price Sr., 43, of Norwood Avenue, Youngstown, with complicity to theft and possessing criminal tools after two packs of athletic socks were stolen from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road. Also found were a knife and a pair of wire cutters used to remove security sensors from the items, a report showed. In addition, Mitchell was wanted on a warrant.

Sept. 14

Arrest: After receiving information that a man was unconscious in a vehicle on Cheriwood Court, officers charged James B. Wetzl II, 22, of Fairground Boulevard, Canfield, with operating a vehicle impaired. Results of a urine test were pending, a report stated.

Theft: Angela M. Orr, 56, of New Court Street, Youngstown, was charged in the theft of two pairs of tennis shoes and a package of socks from Burlington Coats, 529 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Harassment: A Canfield woman alleged that while visiting her deceased father at a Market Street cemetery, his former girlfriend sent her the latest in a series of such text messages and calls, one of which evidently pertained to her late father’s burial plot.

Criminal damaging: A woman reported having returned to her South Schenley Avenue apartment to find pictures hung on her wall had been destroyed, and that bleach was poured on her 50-inch TV as well as clothing and a mattress.

Trespassing: A Turnberry Drive woman said someone walked on her property, despite having been warned several times to stay off.

Employee theft: Angela Sharpe, 48, of Mathews Road, Boardman, faced a felony-theft charge after a loss-prevention official with Giant Eagle, 476 Boardman-Canfield Road, alleged Sharpe had stolen at least $1,500 from cash drawers over several months while employed at the grocery store.

Sept. 15

Arrest: Police received information about a possibly inebriated motorist on Tiffany Boulevard before charging Darrin D. Brown, 49, with operating a vehicle impaired. Brown, of Bellfield Avenue, Youngstown, registered a 0.198 blood-alcohol content, more than double Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

Assault: A woman told authorities someone pulled her hair and choked her during an attack in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Doral Drive, resulting in scratches. Also, a man reported having been struck while trying to intervene, which left several marks on the bridge of his nose.

Arrest: Police picked up Angela L. Powers, 29, at her Cathy Ann Drive residence upon learning that the Boardman woman was wanted on a warrant accusing her of failing to appear in court on theft and probation-violation charges.

Burglary: To a residence in the 80 block of Newport Drive via a rear sliding-glass door. Nothing appeared to have been taken, however.

Menacing: A North Jackson woman told officers two men followed her through a Boardman-Poland Road department store, and that one of the men may have used a flip phone to take a picture of her without consent.

Theft: A man reportedly stole $13 worth of merchandise that included a trash can from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave.

Theft: An Arden Boulevard couple discovered someone had entered their vehicles and took a total of about $10 worth of loose change.

Aggravated menacing: A man reported another man in his 40s threatened him in a parking lot in the 6300 block of South Avenue, apparently after a dolly had fallen off a delivery truck the accuser was driving.

Theft: A Lakeshore Drive woman and a neighbor realized someone had entered their cars. Missing were a $300 makeup bag and $3 in loose change.

Citation: Police responded to a report of a man sleeping in a car on Mathews Road, where they wrote a minor-misdemeanor citation charging John D. Jarmon Jr., 21, of Erskine Avenue, Boardman, with public intoxication.

Robbery: A Canfield woman told officers several males wearing masks emerged from a wooded area near Calvary Baptist Church, 1463 Shields Road, and robbed her juvenile son and a friend. Stolen were two iPhones, a pair of headphones, a wallet and a pair of sunglasses, a report said.

Voyeurism: A woman reported a man in his late 30s stood outside of and licked a window to her Lockwood Boulevard apartment, then made obscene gestures before she called 911.

Theft: A $250 rifle scope and $3 worth of loose change were removed from a vehicle in the 4000 block of Shelby Road.

Domestic violence: Brett A. Wilson, 38, of Market Street, Boardman, was charged with domestic violence and possessing drug paraphernalia after his girlfriend alleged that during an argument about paying for a room at a nearby motel, Wilson pushed her, then grabbed the accuser’s hair and pulled her head back. In addition, two suspected crack-cocaine pipes were found in a backpack, a report showed.

Domestic violence: Authorities charged Sean D. Riley of Euclid Boulevard, Boardman, with making domestic-violence threats, being a convicted felon with a firearm and obstructing official business after his girlfriend alleged an intoxicated Riley, 47, threatened to shoot her when the accuser mentioned wanting to move from the home, causing her to hide in a neighbor’s yard to await police. A search turned up an unloaded .40-caliber handgun in the home, a report stated.

Sept. 16

Aggravated menacing: Police received a complaint that while in a McDonald’s restaurant, 900 E. Western Reserve Road, a man in his late teens or early 20s had thrown a chair, yelled racial epithets at someone and threatened to return to rob the fast-food restaurant at gunpoint.

Theft: A woman reportedly took about $30 worth of body wash, lotion and detergent from Family Dollar, 4030 Market St.

Theft: A man reportedly stole $251 worth of items, including a humidifier, from Walmart.

Theft: Zachery K. Humphreys, 25, of Sunnyside Avenue, East Liverpool, and Bobbi Jo A. Wilson, 18, of Cannons Mill Road, East Liverpool, were charged with stealing $168 worth of property that included a BB gun from Walmart.

Sept. 17

Animal cruelty: A Salinas Trail woman told police that after inquiring about a neighbor’s four cats, the neighbor claimed they had eaten something poisonous, and that she had to drown the animals to end their suffering.

Arrest: While conducting a welfare check at a Ridgewood Drive home, officers took Breanna K. Gaite, 23 of Ridgewood, Boardman, into custody. She was wanted on a Cortland warrant charging telecommunications harassment.

Assault/criminal damaging: A Struthers man alleged a man who had posted a threat against him on Facebook later shoved him into a driver’s-side window, breaking it, then slapped the accuser’s face and grabbed his throat during a fight at a South Avenue restaurant.

Theft: A man reportedly stole $260 worth of hygiene products, household items and other merchandise from Giant Eagle, 476 Boardman-Canfield Road.