Person injured in 4-car crash in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — One person is in stable condition at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after being involved in a four-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of state Route 82 near Addison Road today.
The 1:17 p.m. crash closed down the westbound lanes, but they reopened at 2:38 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 25, 2016 midnight
Woman charged in Tuesday-night crash on I-80 in Liberty
- January 2, 2018 midnight
Slippery, snowy conditions cause pileup on state Route 82 in Howland
- May 21, 2018 7:32 a.m.
Fowler Township woman injured in Sunday night crash
- January 29, 2018 10:32 a.m.
UPDATE | 2 westbound lanes of I-80 remain closed, traffic still moving
- September 17, 2016 10:05 p.m.
I-80 westbound closed at Pa. line
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.