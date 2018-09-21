Person injured in 4-car crash in Brookfield


September 21, 2018 at 4:49p.m.

BROOKFIELD — One person is in stable condition at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after being involved in a four-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of state Route 82 near Addison Road today.

The 1:17 p.m. crash closed down the westbound lanes, but they reopened at 2:38 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$338990


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000