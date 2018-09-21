Parent faces charges for storming school during tornado lockdown

WARREN — A parent of students at the McGuffey K-8 school on Tod Avenue Northwest was charged with misconduct at an emergency and felony assault for trying to take her children home Thursday during a lockdown caused by tornado warnings.

Raquel T. Mostella, 30, of Northwest Boulevard, was arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court on the charges.

She pleaded not guilty and was released after posting a $6,000 bond.

A Warren police officer said the school went into a tornado lockdown at 2:15 p.m. Mostella was among parents who wanted to remove their children from the school, but they were advised the school's policy was no child could be dismissed during a lockdown.

Mostella, who arrived at 3:28 p.m., yelled that she was going to take her children, but an officer stood between Mostella and a hallway full of children.

Mostella, who was holding a toddler, then attempted to "walk through me," the officer said. Mostella made threatening remarks and was arrested.