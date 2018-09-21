OSU closing garages’ top levels after fall
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
Ohio State University says it plans to close top levels of two parking garages at its Columbus campus a week after a student fell to his death in what’s been preliminarily ruled a suicide.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the university notified parking permit holders for the Lane Avenue and Ohio Union South garages about the planned closures this week, saying officials would be reviewing safety enhancements after the recent release of a Suicide and Mental Health Task Force report.
The student who fell from the Lane Avenue garage Sept. 11 was the fourth person to die after falling from university garages since February 2017. A student and a former student were killed within four days of each other after falling or jumping from the Ohio Union South garage in April.
