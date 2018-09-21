OSHP investigates motorcycle crash in Boardman

BOARDMAN — The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcycle collided with an SUV about 12:55 p.m. today on South Avenue.

A news release from the post said John Kundracik, 65, of New Middletown was traveling north on South Avenue when he collided with an SUV driven by 19-year-old Andrew Griffin of Youngstown, who was traveling south and was turning into a private drive.

Griffin was issued a citation for failure to yield. Kundracik was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with serious injuries. The release said Kundracik was wearing a helmet.