Ohio North East Health Systems Inc. gets federal opioid funding
YOUNGSTOWN — Ohio North East Health Systems Inc., based in the city, is receiving $185,000 in federal funding to help combat the opioid crisis.
Also, Asian Service Action and Axesspoint Community Health Center Inc., both in Akron, will receive $285,000 from the federal government.
The money came from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“There isn’t a community in the United States that hasn’t been touched by the opioid crisis,” said U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “This funding is badly needed by countless families in my district, Ohio and all across the nation.”
More like this from vindy.com
- April 19, 2018 4:33 p.m.
Ohio receives $26M in fed grants to fight opioid crisis
- August 16, 2017 midnight
Fed funding awarded to Columbiana County health center
- August 15, 2017 2:24 p.m.
Federal funding awarded to Columbiana County health center
- April 21, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Ohio to receive $26 million to fight opioid epidemic
- August 2, 2017 12:07 a.m.
Declare opioid crisis national emergency, commission tells president
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.