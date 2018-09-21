Ohio North East Health Systems Inc. gets federal opioid funding

YOUNGSTOWN — Ohio North East Health Systems Inc., based in the city, is receiving $185,000 in federal funding to help combat the opioid crisis.

Also, Asian Service Action and Axesspoint Community Health Center Inc., both in Akron, will receive $285,000 from the federal government.

The money came from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“There isn’t a community in the United States that hasn’t been touched by the opioid crisis,” said U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “This funding is badly needed by countless families in my district, Ohio and all across the nation.”