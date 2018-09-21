Commissioners make moves to improve wastewater system

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County commissioners took actions Thursday to make improvements to the county’s wastewater systems and auction off several buses.

The county vacated an unimproved portion of Yellow Creek Drive in Boardman and Poland townships.

County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said his office intends to move a pump station, which necessitated abandoning the roadway.

Neighbors on both sides of the area in question approved the move, he said.

The pump station will be moved uphill because of flooding issues. Ginnetti expects the project to begin early next year at a cost of about $500,000.

The commissioners also approved a $92,000 project to replace a sewer line near a creek bed along Burgess Run between North Lima and Walker Mill roads.

Bill Coleman, sanitary engineer office manager, said it is an emergency repair discovered by walking the sewer lines.

He said it will improve the wastewater system in Poland.

Finally, commissioners approved the online auction of 12 large buses with wheelchair ramps the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities no longer needs because of route reductions.