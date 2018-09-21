NWS confirms tornado touchdown in Thursday's storm

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF1 tornado did touch down in Middlefield Thursday afternoon and “just scraped” the Northwest edge of Trumbull County.

A building on state Route 87 in Geauga County near the Trumbull County line suffered significant damage, but there were no injuries.

The storm continued into Mesopotamia and Farmington townships after passing through Middlefield and led to tornado warnings being issued for parts of northwestern and later central Trumbull County.

Damage to power lines and trees was confined mostly to Mesopotamia, Farmington and Champion townships, according to the Trumbull County 911 center.

An EF1 tornado has 86 to 110 mile per hour winds and can cause moderate damage, according to the NWS.