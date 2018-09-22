Malvasi pleads guilty in machine gun possession case
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
A Canfield man charged in federal court with unlawfully possessing an unregistered machine gun has accepted a plea deal.
U.S. District Court records show Michael G. Malvasi, 56, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. His other felony count of possessing an unregistered firearm was dropped as part of the deal.
He is set for sentencing in January.
Authorities recovered Malvasi’s unregistered machine gun during an August 2017 raid on his Timber Run Drive home, while authorities were investigating Malvasi’s son, Michael Malvasi II, who was later brought up on charges of trafficking in hashish.
