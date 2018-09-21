Malvasi accepts plea in machine gun case

YOUNGSTOWN — A Canfield man charged in federal court with unlawfully possessing an unregistered machine gun accepted a plea deal Thursday.

Court records show Michael G. Malvasi, 56, of Canfield, pleaded guilty to one county of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, a fourth-degree felony. His other fourth-degree felony count of possessing an unregistered firearm was dropped as part of the deal.

Malvasi previously pleaded guilty to felony tax evasion and was sentenced to four months, making him unable to own or possess a firearm.

Authorities raided Malvasi’s Timber Run Drive home in August 2017. Their search warrant was for Malvasi’s son, Michael Malvasi III, who was later brought up on drug trafficking charges, but investigators also recovered the unregistered machine gun.

Malvasi Sr. is set for sentencing in January.