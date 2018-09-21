It's a win! It's a boy! Browns RB Hyde scores as son is born
By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Hyde will never top his 28th birthday.
The running back scored two touchdowns, his girlfriend gave birth to a son — either during or a little after the game — and the Browns got their first win since 2016, beating the New York Jets 21-17 on Thursday night.
Hyde was late arriving for pregame warmups because his girlfriend had gone into labor. He kept his phone with him while stretching on the field before kickoff, then delivered for the Browns, scoring on short runs and rushing for 98 yards on 23 carries as Cleveland won for the first time in 635 days.
On Friday morning, Hyde tweeted "8 pounds 11 ounces #CarlosJR #Blessed." Hyde signed with Cleveland as a free agent in March.
"I am kind of glad that it worked out the way it did because he finished the game, ran extremely hard and made some tough runs," Brown coach Hue Jackson said.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
More like this from vindy.com
- March 14, 2018 10:48 a.m.
AP: Browns expected to sign free agent RB Carlos Hyde
- September 9, 2018 6:07 p.m.
Browns don't lose, tie Steelers 21-21 in sloppy game
- September 21, 2018 12:08 a.m.
Baker, Browns cook up a victory
- August 11, 2017 12:41 p.m.
Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott suspended 6 games in domestic case
- September 19, 2016 midnight
Browns unveil statue of HOF RB Jim Brown
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.