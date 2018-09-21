Homicide probe

YOUNGSTOWN

A man wanted for questioning in a June 20 homicide surrendered to police Thursday afternoon after relatives of the victim had a vigil Wednesday asking for information on his whereabouts.

Lorice Moore, 22, came to the police station after a friend convinced him to, said Lt. Doug Bobovnyik.

Moore is a person of interest in the shooting death of Brandon Wylie, 30, who was killed just after midnight June 20 in the Plazaview housing project. Moore is not suspected of actually killing Wylie, but police believe he has information on what happened.

Saturation patrols

LIBERTY

Police will have saturation patrols tonight throughout the township. Chief Toby Meloro said last week’s saturation patrol resulted in multiple tickets, two warrants and two arrests.

More Digest on A5