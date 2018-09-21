Explosion levels Detroit-area home; 2 critically injured


September 21, 2018 at 12:18p.m.

Associated Press

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — Police say two people were critically injured by a suspected natural gas explosion that leveled a home in suburban Detroit and shook the surrounding neighborhood.

The explosion was reported Friday morning in Harper Woods near Interstate 94. Police say dozens of area homes and businesses were evacuated as a precaution.

Harper Woods police Chief Jim Burke says the cause is under investigation, but preliminary information suggests that the house was full of natural gas when two people approached the home and one of them opened a door. Burke says that may have caused a spark that triggered the explosion.

Burke says one person was knocked off the porch and the other was knocked to the ground. He says they were expected to survive despite being listed in critical condition.

