Cordray rips DeWine record during Y'town speech

YOUNGSTOWN — Rich Cordray, Democratic gubernatorial candidate, said today there are huge differences between him and his Republican opponent, Attorney General Mike DeWine.

Cordray was the guest speaker at a Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber event at the Youngstown Business Incubator’s Tech Block Building No. 5, the former Vindicator office.

“Mike DeWine’s been in politics for 42 years and his record is very long and clear,” Cordray said. “He was for every tax cut for the rich that blew up the deficit. He was for every bad trade deal that hollowed out the middle class in Ohio and he was loosening the reigns on Wall Street that ultimately blew up the economy and destroyed our businesses in Main Street. That’s his economic record.”

