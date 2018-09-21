Cordray rips DeWine record during Y'town speech
YOUNGSTOWN — Rich Cordray, Democratic gubernatorial candidate, said today there are huge differences between him and his Republican opponent, Attorney General Mike DeWine.
Cordray was the guest speaker at a Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber event at the Youngstown Business Incubator’s Tech Block Building No. 5, the former Vindicator office.
“Mike DeWine’s been in politics for 42 years and his record is very long and clear,” Cordray said. “He was for every tax cut for the rich that blew up the deficit. He was for every bad trade deal that hollowed out the middle class in Ohio and he was loosening the reigns on Wall Street that ultimately blew up the economy and destroyed our businesses in Main Street. That’s his economic record.”
For the complete story, read Saturday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- August 27, 2018 9:20 p.m.
DeWine criticizes Democratic opponent over his prior job as AG
- September 20, 2018 12:09 a.m.
DeWine, Cordray trade rapid-fire attacks
- May 9, 2018 12:10 a.m.
Cordray, DeWine to face each other in November governor’s election
- August 10, 2018 3:10 p.m.
Democrat Richard Cordray says GOP ads in Ohio governor race false
- September 13, 2018 9:34 a.m.
AP: Firm worked for Cordray's agency, then campaign
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.