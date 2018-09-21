Collins 'appalled' by Trump's tweet; McConnell vows to 'plow through' Kavanaugh confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP)

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, says she’s “appalled” by President Donald Trump’s tweet challenging Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser by name.

Earlier today, Trump abruptly abandoned his restraint and said if the attack had been that “bad” then Christine Blasey Ford would have filed charges.

“I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents." His tweet continued: "I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!”

Collins, a key Republican vote in the narrowly divided Senate, said in Portland, Maine: “I was appalled by the president’s tweet.”

She stopped short of saying she believes Ford’s allegation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a 1980s high school party when they were teenagers, which Kavanaugh denies. But she pointed out that sexual assault is one of the most underreported crimes and added, “I thought that the president’s tweet was completely inappropriate and wrong.”

Until today, Trump had been restrained, saying that Ford should be heard.

Senate Republicans have scheduled Kavanaugh to testify about the allegation at a hearing on Monday. Ford has said she wants to testify next Thursday if Republicans agree to several conditions, including that she not be in the same room with Kavanaugh.

But earlier this morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told evangelical activists that the Senate will “plow right through” and move to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

“In the very near future, Judge Kavanaugh will be on the United States Supreme Court,” McConnell told the annual Values Voter conference. He urged the Republican-leaning activists to “keep the faith” and predicted senators will do their jobs.

Meanwhile, a source close to Ford says she plans to meet with FBI agents about death threats she says she’s received since accusing Kavanaugh.

Ford is a psychology professor in California and her meeting with agents was in the San Francisco area.

Through her lawyers, Ford has said death threats have forced her to relocate her family. Part of her attorneys’ talks with Senate staff has been over security measures she wants in place should she appear.

And the California congresswoman who met with Ford says she “should not be underestimated.”

Democratic Rep. Anna Eshoo told The Associated Press today that Ford “has an inner strength.”

Eshoo learned in July of Ford’s allegation and relayed the accusation to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In related news, a group of 75 women convened at a Washington hotel today to voice their support for Kavanaugh.

Sarah Fagen, who said she is a longtime friend of Kavanaugh’s, called Ford's allegation false. When asked how she can be sure, Fagen said, “The charge leveled against him is inconsistent with every single thing we know about him.”

The event was organized by a group of Kavanaugh’s friends and former law clerks.