Canfield man receives Purple Heart posthumously in ceremony today
CANFIELD — David Devellin of Canfield was just 31 years old when he took his own life in June, unable to exorcise the demons he brought home when his Army service in Iraq ended in 2010.
Today, Devellin's mother Nanette Dillon of Canfield accepted a Purple Heart award on his behalf from U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th, for the physical injuries Devellin sustained during his tour of duty.
But much of Devellin's lasting injuries were emotional, Dillon said. She wants to make counseling and emotional therapy more available for troubled veterans.
