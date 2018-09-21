Boardman PD investigating death of baby


September 21, 2018 at 10:38a.m.

BOARDMAN — Township police are investigating the death of a baby on Gertrude Avenue.

The death was reported around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Additional information is not being released at this time.

