Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Erica Schreckengost and Justin Patterson, Lowellville, boy, Sept. 19.
Alex and Martina Axelson, Canfield, boy, Sept. 19.
Eduardo and Amanda Mateo, Poland, girl, Sept. 19.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Stephen and Sarah Boyle, Warren, boy, Sept. 18.
Christopher and Kadie Butvin, Warren, boy, Sept. 18.
Narciso and Jessica (Fuller) Torres, Warren, girl, Sept. 18.
Lynsey Huey and Chaz Dellapenna, Warren, boy, Sept. 18.
Taylor Mick and Roy King, Warren, boy, Sept. 18.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.