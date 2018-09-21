Births


September 21, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Erica Schreckengost and Justin Patterson, Lowellville, boy, Sept. 19.

Alex and Martina Axelson, Canfield, boy, Sept. 19.

Eduardo and Amanda Mateo, Poland, girl, Sept. 19.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Stephen and Sarah Boyle, Warren, boy, Sept. 18.

Christopher and Kadie Butvin, Warren, boy, Sept. 18.

Narciso and Jessica (Fuller) Torres, Warren, girl, Sept. 18.

Lynsey Huey and Chaz Dellapenna, Warren, boy, Sept. 18.

Taylor Mick and Roy King, Warren, boy, Sept. 18.

More like this from vindy.com

  • September 21, 2016 midnight

    Births

  • April 21, 2018 midnight

    Births

  • September 20, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • July 20, 2018 midnight

    Births

  • September 12, 2018 midnight

    Births

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$338990


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000