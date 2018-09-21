Bank donates $15,000 to YNDC

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings recently donated $15,000 to the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. for use in renovating the Glenwood Business Center on Glenwood Avenue. The building’s interior units will be rented out to several small businesses.

Girard chamber seeks officials

GIRARD

The Girard Chamber of Commerce is seeking a co-chairman or co-chairwoman and a secretary. The chamber, which is still forming, also is seeking more local businesses to join.

The group will collaborate to find ways to revitalize the downtown business area and help small-business owners. The next chamber meeting will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Amen Corner, 20 W. Main St. SE. If interested in joining as a business or becoming the co-chairman or co-chairwoman or secretary, contact Lily Martuccio at 330-545-6837.

Dow beats all-time high from January

Wall Street delivered another set of milestones Thursday as a wave of buying sent U.S. stocks solidly higher, driving the Dow Jones Industrial Average above the all-time high it closed at in January.

The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, also hit a new high, eclipsing the peak it reached last month.

Technology stocks, banks and health care companies accounted for much of the broad rally. Energy companies declined along with crude-oil prices.

Cohen providing information in Mueller probe

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer claims to be providing “critical information” in the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to campaign-finance violations and other charges last month, tweeted Thursday that he provided information to prosecutors without a cooperation agreement.

The tweet was deleted almost immediately and later reposted by Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis.

ABC News reported Thursday that Cohen has met several times with investigators for the special counsel’s office.

Nissan recalls cars, SUVs due to fire risk

DETROIT

Nissan recalled nearly 240,000 cars and SUVs worldwide due to a fire risk and is advising people to park the vehicles outdoors in rare cases.

An anti-lock brake pump can leak brake fluid onto a circuit board, causing an electrical short and increasing the fire risk, according to the company. If drivers see the anti-lock brake warning lamp for more than 10 seconds after starting the engine, Nissan urges them not to drive the vehicles and park them outdoors and away from structures or other vehicles.

The recall covers certain 2015 to 2017 Nissan Murano, 2016 and 2017 Nissan Maxima, 2017 through 2018 Nissan Pathfinder and 2017 Infiniti QX60 vehicles.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 42.920.29

Aqua America, 2.34 37.13 0.26

Avalon Holdings,3.860.17

Chemical Bank, 2.3756.721.74

Community Health Sys, 3.580.18

Cortland Bancorp, 1.8024.50-1.25

Farmers Nat., 1.7515.30 0.15

First Energy, 3.91 36.860.06

Fifth/Third, 2.4229.760.25

First Niles Financial, 2.119.11-0.14

General Motors, 4.0436.120.38

General Electric, 3.7712.46-0.40

Huntington Bank, 3.45 15.980.26

JP Morgan Chase, 2.74118.631.01

Key Corp, 3.2020.740.57

Macy’s, 4.17 35.14-0.41

Parker Hannifin, 1.74190.39-0.20

PNC, 2.61144.402.88

Simon Prop. Grp., 4.46180.240.40

Stoneridge 29.29 0.67

United Comm. Fin., 2.69 10.050.05

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.