Absentee voting for military, overseas voters to begin

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio election officials say absentee voting for military and overseas voters wanting to cast ballots in the November general election begins this weekend.

Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) says county boards of elections will begin mailing absentee ballots to registered military and overseas voters who have requested a ballot on Saturday.

Voters in Ohio will be deciding a statewide ballot initiative and races for both state and federal offices on Nov. 6. Various local issues and races also will be decided.

The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration ahead of the election is October 9. All voters may begin voting in person and by mail-in absentee ballot on Oct. 10.

More information can be found at MyOhioVote.com.