Two women indicted for abusing infant

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted two women in the abuse of an infant before the baby was 2 months old.

Jazmyne McDowell, 22, of West Judson Avenue, and Cherelle Richard, 31, of Eastway Drive, were both indicted Thursday on three felony charges of endangering children.

The indictment said the pair abused an infant beginning Nov. 1 until March 12 of this year.

The indictment said the infant was born Sept. 7. A Vindicator birth announcement said McDowell gave birth to a baby girl Sept. 7.

The pair were not yet in custody as of press time Thursday night.

The grand jury also indicted these people on these charges:

Melquan Patton, 26, North Center Street, attempted abduction.

Willie Lee Oliver Jr., 32, Vermont Avenue, Boardman, and Sonni Stanford, 22, West Boulevard, Boardman, being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs.

Erik Gibbs, 34, Garfield Street, aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property and possession of cocaine.

Adrian McDowell, 33, Mathews Road, Boardman, possession of heroin and falsification.

Victoria Armstrong, 19, Tyrell Avenue, felonious assault with a firearm specification.

Jessica Quick, 27, Pine Hollow Drive, burglary.

Richard Allen Fanfer, 65, Glendale Avenue, Boardman, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Fossaceca, 41, Willowcrest Drive, Austintown, vandalism.

Andraous Chiers, 20, Eddie Street, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Michael Kohn, 37, Mahoning Avenue, theft.

Michele Wiseman, 57, Wayland Road, Diamond, two counts of domestic violence.

Briawna Hayes, 21, Fernwood Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Anthony Kaczmark, 39, Wedgewood Drive, escape and possession of cocaine.

D’Shaun Scott, 22, Lowell Drive, Boardman, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Patrick Leach, 28, Crandall Avenue, felonious assault.

Latifa Wright, 32, Hilton Avenue, obstructing justice.

Michael Rushton, 45, Westchester Drive, Austintown, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and possession of cocaine.

Sean Lodge, 34, Fifth Avenue, East Liverpool, and Amanda Lodge, 24, Old State Route 558, East Liverpool, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine.

Shauntae Williams, 41, Sherwood Avenue, misuse of credit card.