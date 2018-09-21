1 killed in Brookfield crash
Staff Report
BROOKFIELD
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened about 9:06 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of state Route 62 and Bedford Road.
A state trooper said a garbage truck was traveling north on Bedford Road but failed to yield at the intersection. The truck was struck by a minivan that was traveling east on Route 62.
The minivan went under the truck, the patrol report said. It sustained severe damage to its front end.
The minivan passenger, Blaine Tinelli, 80, of Hubbard, died at Sharon Regional Medical Center. The 48-year-old garbage truck driver and the 75-year-old minivan driver also were taken to the hospital for their injuries, the patrol said.
Brookfield police, firefighters, an ambulance and state patrol were on the scene.
Route 62 eastbound was closed for a couple hours as authorities investigated and cleared up the scene. It’s unclear if charges have been filed.
