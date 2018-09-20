YSU professor on leave in harassment case


September 20, 2018 at 2:34p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Brian Kiser, a professor in the university’s Dana School of Music, has been placed on administrative leave, according to Youngstown State University.

In an investigative report obtained by The Vindicator, the university determined Kiser violated the University’s Discrimination/harassment Policy.

“Kiser created a sexually hostile environment for [a student] at the University, which culminated in ... Kiser touching her in a sexual manner and professing his love for her,” the report states.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$338990


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000