YSU professor on leave in harassment case

YOUNGSTOWN — Brian Kiser, a professor in the university’s Dana School of Music, has been placed on administrative leave, according to Youngstown State University.

In an investigative report obtained by The Vindicator, the university determined Kiser violated the University’s Discrimination/harassment Policy.

“Kiser created a sexually hostile environment for [a student] at the University, which culminated in ... Kiser touching her in a sexual manner and professing his love for her,” the report states.