Youngstown woman charged in fatal crash
YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Marshals today arrested a woman for her suspected role in a fatal accident July 17 on the city's East Side.
Laechelle Oliver, 26, of West Dewey Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter, both misdemeanors.
She is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Friday. Police filed the charges against her today.
Oliver was the driver of a car about 11:10 p.m. July 17 that collided with a motorcycle at Oak Street and Himrod Avenue driven by Shawn Christopher Allen, 39, of New Castle, Pa. Allen died of injuries sustained in the accident.
Court papers said at the time of the crash, Oliver had a suspended driver’s license.
