Valley housing sales

YOUNGSTOWN

August housing sales in Mahoning County were up 1.4 percent over August of last year.

According to the Youngstown/Columbiana Association of Realtors, 295 houses sold in Mahoning County last month, compared with 291 in August 2017.The average sales price increased 17.7 percent, from $112,731 last August to $132,714.

In Columbiana County, August housing sales were down 1.1 percent, from 95 last August to 94 last month.

In Trumbull County, August housing sales were unchanged from year-ago levels at 219, according to the Warren Area Board of Realtors.

Events at Eastwood

NILES

Ohio Means Jobs Trumbull will host a seasonal job fair from 3 to 7 p.m. today at the center court in Eastwood Mall.

Employers from across Northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania will be represented. There will be interviews and hiring on the spot.

Additionally, the mall complex will host “For the Love of Stories” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the center court. Local libraries will highlight what they have to offer. Register for a library card for a chance to win a mall gift card.

Gates open at 11 a.m. Sunday at Eastwood Field for the 11th annual Buddy Walk of the Valley. Visit www.ds-stride.org/dsavbuddywalk for information. Proceeds benefit the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley.

Ex-exec sues Spotify

NEW YORK

A former sales executive is suing Spotify for gender discrimination and equal pay violations, saying executives organized “boys’ trips” that excluded women and that the company paid men more for the same work.

The executive, Hong Perez, sued the music streaming company and its head of U.S. sales, Brian Berner, in New York State Court on Tuesday. But her lawsuit states Berner was not the only executive who was dismissive of women, and cites men-only strip club visits as an example.

Spotify Inc. said it does not tolerate harassment or discrimination, but it would not comment on pending litigation.

3 hurt when man opens fire at office

MIDDLETON, Wis.

A heavily armed man opened fire on his co-workers at a Wisconsin software company Wednesday, seriously wounding three people before being fatally shot by police as employees ran from the building or hid inside, according to investigators.

Middleton Police Chief Chuck Foulke said officers shot the man within 8 minutes of receiving calls about an active shooter at WTS Paradigm. Foulke said the man was armed with a semi-automatic pistol and extra ammunition, and fired at officers before he was shot.

Foulke said three people were seriously injured during the attack, while a fourth person was grazed by a bullet.

The police chief said the motivation behind the attack was unclear and investigators didn’t yet know whether the gunman targeted his victims. He didn’t release the suspect’s name but said he was an employee of WTS Paradigm and lived in nearby Madison.

Staff/wire reports