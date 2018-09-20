Family, police, seek answers in shooting death

By Joe Gorman

Henry Wylie said his son, Brandon, was with him every day.

Speaking to friends and family members Wednesday at a vigil for his son, who was shot to death June 20, the elder Wylie said after he and his son had helped a relative, his son left and Henry Wylie never saw him alive again.

“Then, somebody called me and told me he was all shot up,” he said before not being able to continue.

Brandon, 30, was shot just after midnight June 20 on a Plazaview Court street. After being shot, he staggered and died on the grass.

Surveillance video shows at least one man firing a gun. Then, two men casually walked away.

Police and U.S. Marshals said in July they were seeking Lorice Moore, 22, as well as another man who were suspects in Brandon’s death.

The other man was caught the same day as the news conference, was questioned by detectives, but was later released. Moore is still being sought.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik of the Detective Bureau said Moore is a person of interest in Brandon’s murder but is not suspected of the actual shooting. Still, Bobovnyik said he believes Moore has information about what happened.

Brandon was a former member of the East High football team and was also a member of the U.S. Army for seven years, as was his father, who served with the 1st Cavalry Division during the Vietnam War.

“Brandon was a gentle giant. He didn’t hurt anybody,” said one of his aunts, Judy Smith. “It breaks my heart he doesn’t say ‘Aunt Judy’ anymore. We love him and we miss him every day.”

Pastor Roney Tucker of We Walk By Faith Bible Church gave a short prayer to start the vigil, asking God to help someone come forward to give police information to solve the case and to give the family strength.

Tucker’s son, Rodney, was shot five times and died on June 6, 1995, in front of a home in the 100 block of St. Louis Avenue.

“We want to continue pushing forward,” Tucker said.

Police Chief Robin Lees said he hopes witnesses come forward to help detectives.

“It’s unfortunate we haven’t had anyone come forward,” Lees said. “In spite of that, this will not go unpunished.”

Moore is wanted by Liberty police on charges filed in November 2015 in Girard Municipal Court for failure to comply and obstructing official business. He didn’t show up for his court date.

Anyone with information can also call CrimeStoppers at 330-746-CLUE. All information is confidential and a reward could be available. The reward is a combined effort between the marshals and CrimeStoppers, said Victoria Allen of CrimeStoppers.

People can also text marshals at 866-4-WANTED if they have information on where Moore may be.