Former Struthers woman killed in bus crash in Pennsylvania

Staff report

STRUTHERS

Sarah Katherine Slovinsky, 34, originally from Struthers, was killed in a bus crash Tuesday in Rayne Township, Pa.

Slovinsky was a 2002 graduate of Struthers High School and played on the basketball team.

The Indiana Gazette reported Slovinsky – who was driving the school bus in an eastbound lane – was killed when a westbound driver in a pickup truck struck a vehicle attempting to turn left, after which it crossed the median and struck Slovinsky’s bus head-on.

Slovinsky died shortly after the accident. She was alone on the bus and was the only one injured in the accident, according to the newspaper report.

“My sister Sarah was one of the most genuine souls you’d ever meet. She had a heart of gold and lived life for her three sons and husband. We will miss Sarah and her sweet smile,” her brother, David Sepesy, said.

Slovinsky and her four brothers, David, Dan, Andrew and Alex Sepesy, were all athletes at Struthers High. Her mother, Shirley Sepesy, works in Struthers City Hall as an administrative secretary.

“Sarah exemplified the spirit of those of us from Struthers: hard working, down to earth, believing in family first. If there was ever a time where an entire city could be heartbroken, it’s now,” said Laura Berry, one of Slovinsky’s friends and former teammates.