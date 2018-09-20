Elderly Ohioans are particularly prone to falls

Staff report

SALEM

Strike A Balance, an Area Agency on Aging II Walk-a-Thon and Health Fair, will take place in conjunction with National Fall Prevention Day and the Steady U initiative from the Ohio Department of Aging’s 10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls, is Friday .

Check-in for the event at Salem Community CenterPlex, 1098 N. Ellsworth Ave., is at 10 a.m., and it gets underway at 10:30 a.m.

The event, also sponsored by Salem Regional Medical Center, includes free health screenings and lunch, and flu shots are available to people who bring their health insurance or Medicare card. The purpose of Strike A Balance is to limit elderly falls by educating people on how to prevent falls.

Strike A Balance encourages people to walk at least a mile at the Community Center while enjoying healthy cooking, fall-prevention measures and Tai Chi demonstrations. Vendor tables will provide information and health screenings are available. Walgreens is providing flu shots, said Ingrid Moore, wellness coordinator for AAA II.

In Trumbull County, falls are the No. 1 cause of death for people 65 and older, and the second-leading cause in Ashtabula, Columbiana and Mahoning counties, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

While many age-related factors increase risk, falls are not a normal part of aging, and most falls can be prevented. Staying active, engaging in daily exercise as simple as walking and learning about fall risks are ways people can empower themselves to prevent falls, Moore said.