Rocker Mellencamp debuts expansive exhibit tonight at Butler

YOUNGSTOWN

Wearing denim bib overalls and a white T-shirt, John Mellencamp pulled up a stool and talked about his art.

The rocker from Indiana was visiting the Butler Institute of American Art Thursday night, where his new art exhibition, “John Mellencamp: Expressionist” is now on view.

About 100 invited guests crowded around a corner of one of the galleries, where Mellencamp answered questions posed by Butler Director Louis A. Zona.

If the artist’s attire was surprising in such a formal setting, well, that’s a hallmark of art, said Mellencamp.

“Art should surprise the artist,” he said. “If the artist is not surprised, then it’s something else.”

Mellencamp’s expansive exhibition includes more than 40 pieces, and ranges from current paintings to ones created more than 25 years ago.

The largest piece is a weathered-looking collage that combines painting, photography and everyday items, including an antique bottle and a child’s boot. It’s about 8 feet wide.

Zona asked how the eye-catching piece – titled “Monstrosity” – got its name.

“It was hell to move around,” said Mellencamp, drawing laughs.

