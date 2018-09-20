UPDATE | 1 dead after crash on Route 62 and Bedford Road
BROOKFIELD — A person died in a 9 a.m. two-vehicle crash today at state Route 62 and Bedford Road, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.
The eastbound lanes of Route 62 are closed after a two-vehicle accident there, the patrol says.
Brookfield Police, firefighters, an ambulance and the Ohio State Patrol is on the scene.
A state patrol trooper said earlier that three people were taken to Sharon Regional Hospital, and one victim had serious injuries.
The trooper said a garbage truck was traveling northbound on Bedford Road, went through the intersection and collided with a van traveling eastbound on state Route 62.
Watch Vindy.com for updates.
