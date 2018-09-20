Police say Liberty woman used crowbar in beating


September 20, 2018 at 2:24p.m.

LIBERTY — A Liberty woman was charged with felonious assault and child endangerment after she allegedly hit a woman with a crow bar just after midnight today on the 2000 block of North View Road, according to a police report.

The report said Titanna Floyd, 25, got into an argument with a woman in a parking lot. The victim told police that Floyd attempted to hit her with her vehicle and the victim challenged her to fight.

Then, Floyd asked her 8-year-old child in the passenger seat to grab a crow bar from the trunk, and the child complied, the report said.

Floyd came to the car and began striking the victim with the crow bar, the report said.

Police reported lacerations on the victim's shoulder and hand.

Floyd told police she struck the victim with a crow bar in self-defense.

