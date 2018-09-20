Poland man arrested on ethnic-intimidation charge has troubled history

Staff report

POLAND

Township police arrested a man on a charge of ethnic intimidation last week.

Scott Volovar, 41, of Poland is accused of shouting racist slurs at his black neighbor on Center Road last week, according to police.

The victim told police Volovar shouted anti-black slurs at him and played portions of the movie, “Roots” outside his apartment. The victim also told police he heard Volovar say “the Ku Klux Klan has risen.”

Police noted that Volovar appeared intoxicated when they arrived Friday and smelled of alcohol. He was arrested and charged with ethnic intimidation.

After Monday’s arraignment, he was released on bond on the condition he avoid his residence until his preliminary hearing, which will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

According to court documents, however, the status of Volovar’s residence is also in question. Volovar’s landlord filed a lawsuit against him Sept. 14, claiming he failed to pay rent.

Last week’s incident was not Volovar’s only brush with the law, according to Vindicator files.

On July 9, 2016, police found materials used to make pipe bombs at Volovar’s home. He pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a dangerous ordnance and received one year of probation.