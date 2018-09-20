Pa. man charged with rape in April arrested in Boardman
BOARDMAN — A Sharon, Pa., man previously charged with rape was arrested Wednesday in the township, according to court records.
On April 3, Matthew Miller, 43, was charged with kidnapping, rape, and two counts of domestic violence.
His preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 24, but he failed to appear. A county court judge then issued a bench warrant for Miller's arrest. He is in the Mahoning County jail.
