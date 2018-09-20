Ohio officials: Man struck, injured by train

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in western Ohio say a man has been struck by a train.

Officials say the man was struck about 9 p.m. Wednesday in Springfield. He was taken to Springfield Regional Hospital. Authorities say he will be airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The victim’s condition wasn’t immediately available. Police haven’t released the man’s name.

It’s unclear what led to the crash. An investigation continues.