UPDATE | Storm warning remains for Trumbull County
CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has downgraded Trumbull County’s weather warnings to a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m.
The severe thunderstorm warning is for central Trumbull County
At 328 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bristolville, moving southeast at 15 mph.
Hazards could include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
- Locations impacted include...
Warren, Sharon, Niles, Hubbard, Cortland, Lordstown, Bristolville,
Vienna Center, Hilltop, Maplewood Park, Leavittsburg, Girard,
Vienna, McDonald, Mecca, Yankee Lake, Brookfield Center, Churchill,
Howland Center and Bolindale.
