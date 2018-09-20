UPDATE | Storm warning remains for Trumbull County

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has downgraded Trumbull County’s weather warnings to a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm warning is for central Trumbull County

At 328 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bristolville, moving southeast at 15 mph.

Hazards could include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Locations impacted include...

Warren, Sharon, Niles, Hubbard, Cortland, Lordstown, Bristolville,

Vienna Center, Hilltop, Maplewood Park, Leavittsburg, Girard,

Vienna, McDonald, Mecca, Yankee Lake, Brookfield Center, Churchill,

Howland Center and Bolindale.