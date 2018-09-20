UPDATE | Storm warning remains for Trumbull County



Published September 20, 2018 at 2:26 p.m.
Updated September 20, 2018 at 3:36 p.m.

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has downgraded Trumbull County’s weather warnings to a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm warning is for central Trumbull County

At 328 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bristolville, moving southeast at 15 mph.

Hazards could include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

  • Locations impacted include...

Warren, Sharon, Niles, Hubbard, Cortland, Lordstown, Bristolville,

Vienna Center, Hilltop, Maplewood Park, Leavittsburg, Girard,

Vienna, McDonald, Mecca, Yankee Lake, Brookfield Center, Churchill,

Howland Center and Bolindale.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$338990


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000