Man sought in June 20 fatal shooting turns self in
YOUNGSTOWN — A man wanted for questioning in a June 20 homicide turned himself into police this afternoon after relatives of the victim held a vigil Wednesday asking for information on his whereabouts.
Lorice Moore, 22, came to the police station after a friend convinced him to, said Lt. Doug Bobovnyik.
Moore is a person of interest in the murder of Brandon Wylie, 30, who was killed just after midnight June 20 in the Plazaview housing project.
Moore is not suspected of actually killing Wylie but police believe he has information on what happened.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 12, 2018 5:34 p.m.
Marshals arrest one of two men sought in fatal shooting
- September 19, 2018 3:28 p.m.
Vigil for man killed this year is at 4 p.m. on East Side
- July 12, 2018 10:07 a.m.
Officials seek public's help in locating pair sought in June 20 shooting death
- July 13, 2018 12:01 a.m.
1 suspect in custody, another still sought
- July 11, 2018 12:48 p.m.
Men sought by marshals also suspects in East Side death
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.