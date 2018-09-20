Man sought in June 20 fatal shooting turns self in

YOUNGSTOWN — A man wanted for questioning in a June 20 homicide turned himself into police this afternoon after relatives of the victim held a vigil Wednesday asking for information on his whereabouts.

Lorice Moore, 22, came to the police station after a friend convinced him to, said Lt. Doug Bobovnyik.

Moore is a person of interest in the murder of Brandon Wylie, 30, who was killed just after midnight June 20 in the Plazaview housing project.

Moore is not suspected of actually killing Wylie but police believe he has information on what happened.