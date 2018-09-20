Mahoning Valley Young Professionals mixer is today


September 20, 2018 at 12:22p.m.

BOARDMAN — The Mahoning Valley Young Professional's mixer for this month is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. today at Suzie's Dogs & Drafts, 1393 Boardman-Canfield Road. The mixer is sopnsored by HBK CPAs & Consultants.

The MVYP's philanthropy event for the month is Diaper Need Awareness, so entrance fee for members and nonmembers is $5. If you bring a pack of diapers, however, entrance is free. MVYP will make a donation to the diaper bank at Making Kids County

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$338990


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000