Mahoning Valley Young Professionals mixer is today
BOARDMAN — The Mahoning Valley Young Professional's mixer for this month is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. today at Suzie's Dogs & Drafts, 1393 Boardman-Canfield Road. The mixer is sopnsored by HBK CPAs & Consultants.
The MVYP's philanthropy event for the month is Diaper Need Awareness, so entrance fee for members and nonmembers is $5. If you bring a pack of diapers, however, entrance is free. MVYP will make a donation to the diaper bank at Making Kids County
