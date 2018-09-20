Mahoning commissioners OK plan to move pump station


September 20, 2018 at 10:44a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Commissioners voted today to vacate an unimproved portion of Yellow Creek Drive in Boardman and Poland Township.

County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said his office intends to move a pump station which necessitated abandoning the roadway.

Neighbors on both sides of the area in question approved the move, Ginnetti said.

The pump station will be moved uphill because of flooding issues. Ginnetti expects the project to begin early next year at a cost of about $500,000.

