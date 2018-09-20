Lisbon cop faces OVI, firearm charges after arrest in Canfield

CANFIELD — A Lisbon police officer is expected to be arraigned Friday in Mahoning County Area Court after reports said he was arrested late Wednesday for a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and a felony charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

If convicted of the felony Trevor O’Rourke, 22, could no longer be a police officer.

O’Rourke was arrested about 11:20 p.m. at Canfield and East McÇarty roads after reports said he almost hit a county sheriff’s deputy who was on patrol. Before he could be pulled over, reports said the car O’Rourke was driving went off the road and almost hit several mailboxes before it stopped.

O’Rourke had a “profound” odor of alcohol and showed the deputy his badge and admitted he had a gun in his car, reports said. The deputy later recovered a 9mm Glock semi-automatic handgun.

A field-sobriety test was given and had to be stopped when O’Rourke could not perform one of the tests, reports said. He refused to take a breath-analysis test, reports said. Reports said he was crying as he was being taken to the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol to take his breath test.

O’Rourke is free after posting $3,750 bond.