Lisbon cop to be arraigned Friday
CANFIELD
A Lisbon police officer is expected to be arraigned in Mahoning County Area Court here Friday after reports said he was arrested late Wednesday on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and a felony charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
If convicted of the felony, Trevor O’Rourke, 22, could no longer be a police officer.
O’Rourke was arrested about 11:20 p.m. at Canfield and East McÇarty roads after reports said he almost hit a county deputy sheriff’s car on patrol. Before he could be pulled over, reports said his car went off the road and almost hit several mailboxes before it stopped.
O’Rourke had a “profound” odor of alcohol and showed the deputy his badge and admitted he had a gun in his car, reports said.
Read more about the case in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
