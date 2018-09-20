Lisbon cop to be arraigned Friday

CANFIELD

A Lisbon police officer is expected to be arraigned in Mahoning County Area Court here Friday after reports said he was arrested late Wednesday on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and a felony charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

If convicted of the felony, Trevor O’Rourke, 22, could no longer be a police officer.

O’Rourke was arrested about 11:20 p.m. at Canfield and East McÇarty roads after reports said he almost hit a county deputy sheriff’s car on patrol. Before he could be pulled over, reports said his car went off the road and almost hit several mailboxes before it stopped.

O’Rourke had a “profound” odor of alcohol and showed the deputy his badge and admitted he had a gun in his car, reports said.

