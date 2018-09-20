Hospital among about 600 Trumbull County customers without power tonight


September 20, 2018 at 11:24p.m.

WARREN

First Energy reported that nearly 600 customers were without power tonight in Warren, including Trumbull Memorial Hospital, which was operating on generators.

The outages were caused by a mechanical problem in the South Street substation.

Power was expected to be returned by midnight, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$338990


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000