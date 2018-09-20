Hospital among about 600 Trumbull County customers without power tonight
WARREN
First Energy reported that nearly 600 customers were without power tonight in Warren, including Trumbull Memorial Hospital, which was operating on generators.
The outages were caused by a mechanical problem in the South Street substation.
Power was expected to be returned by midnight, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.