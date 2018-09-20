Fed consumer protection bureau under Cordray direction faces lawsuit
WASHINGTON — The federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is facing a potential class-action lawsuit that contends during Richard Cordray’s time heading the agency it allegedly discriminated against minorities and women by giving them less pay and fewer promotions than white male employees.
Cordray is the Democratic nominee for Ohio governor.
Cordray “knows that he failed women and minority employees who have come forward with these claims for years,” said Brittany Warner, communications director for the campaign of Mike DeWine, the Republican nominee for governor. “This is absolutely shameful and something that must be addressed by a candidate running for governor.”
