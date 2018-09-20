Ellwood invests $60 million into Hubbard manufacturing facility

Staff report

HUBBARD

Ellwood Group Inc. announced the construction of a new aluminum casting facility at its Ellwood Engineered Castings site on Hubbard Masury Road.

The company is investing more than $60 million to expand its 70,000-square-foot infrastructure, equipping the upgraded facility with the latest advanced technology in aluminum melting and casting.

Ellwood Aluminum is expected to employ 30 permanent full-time personnel and produce a projected 150 million pounds of large round billet and slabs.

Trumbull County commissioners finalized a 60 percent, 10-year enterprise zone agreement with the company for the facility Wednesday.

Ben Huffman, chief operating officer of Ellwood, said the company is excited to grow its presence in the Mahoning Valley and bring new jobs to the region.

“We decided on Hubbard as the site of our new facility because of its location relative to our potential market, its exceptional workforce, and the comprehensive incentive package and assistance provided at both the state and local levels,” Huffman added.

Lauren Johnson, manager of business development at Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, said the investment supports economic growth in the Valley.

“This announcement has been a long time coming, as the chamber has been working with Ellwood’s leadership for more than 18 months. We couldn’t be more pleased to see this project move forward,” she said.

The chamber provided project support and coordinated economic development assistance from Hubbard Township, the Ohio Rail Development Commission and the state.

Ellwood is headquartered in Ellwood City, Pa., and produces custom-engineered components for capital specialty equipment manufacturers internationally.