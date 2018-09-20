Conservative Ben Stein weighs in on health care, Kavanaugh at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

Writer, lawyer, actor and political and economic commentator Ben Stein, a Republican with a sense of humor, favors universal health care and says it is “immoral” for a country with the wealth of the United States not to provide health care for all its citizens.

Speaking in separate sessions to Youngstown State University students and the general public, he touched on numerous serious issues during his presentations Thursday as part of Youngstown State University’s Skeggs Lecture Series at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Stein, a former speech writer for Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, weighed in on the debate over how much value should be given to the claim by a former female high school classmate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh that he sexually assaulted her during a party.

